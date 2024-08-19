Sea of devotees gather in Ayodhya on last Monday of Shravan

New Delhi, Aug 19 On the last Monday of Shravan in Ayodhya, a massive crowd of devotees gathered to perform 'Jalabhishek' at the Nageshwar Nath temple and to take holy baths in the Saryu River.

Devotees participated in the ritual bath in the Saryu River on the occasion of 'Shravan Purnima' before proceeding to the Siddh Peeth Nageshwar Nath temple for the 'Jalabhishek'.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the devotees. Entry to the Nageshwar Nath temple was regulated based on the capacity of its inner chamber.

An alternative route has been provided from the banks of the Saryu River to the Nageshwar Nath temple to facilitate the devotees. The administration has ensured that devotees could easily take their holy baths in the Saryu before proceeding for darshan at the temple.

Explaining the significance of the Jalabhishek ritual, one devotee said, "When Lord Shiva consumed the poison (Vish) during 'Samudra Manthan,' Indra Dev made it rain for a month. At midnight, countless devotees arrived to perform holy baths. It is believed that the heat generated in Lord Shiva's throat after consuming the Vish was relieved by the Jalabhishek ritual, which is being followed by the devotees till today.

Ankur Dubey, another devotee, praised the police for their management, particularly in ensuring the safety of devotees by monitoring the river's depth to prevent drowning. "I come to perform Jalabhishek at the Nageshwar Nath temple every Monday of Shravan, wishing for the progress and prosperity of my state," he added.

Simultaneously, 'darshan' continued at Hanumangarhi and Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. With this Purnima bath and the final Monday of Shravan, the month-long 'Shravan Jhula Mela' in Ayodhya will conclude. This Monday also coincides with the celebration of Raksha Bandhan.

