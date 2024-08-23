SEBI Bans Anil Ambani for 5 Years for Fund Diversion, Imposes Rs 25 Crore Fine

SEBI, the market regulator based in Mumbai, has banned well-known industrialist Anil Ambani, the brother of Mukesh Ambani, along with 24 other entities, including former key officials of Reliance Home Finance, from the securities market for five years due to the diversion of company funds.

SEBI has also imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on Ambani and restrained him from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in any listed company or any intermediary registered with the market regulator, for a period of 5 years.

The market regulator barred Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for six months and slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh on it. Its 222-page order against the industrialist revealed that Anil Ambani had launched a fraud scheme to siphon off funds from RHFL by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him with the help of the company's key managerial personnel.