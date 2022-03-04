Second phase of Manipur Assembly polls: State to seal fate of 92 candidates in fray across 22 constituencies in six districts

Manipur will seal its electoral fate as the state will go for the second and last phase of Assembly polls on Saturday.

The result of as many as 92 candidates, including two women, spread across 22 constituencies in six districts will be sealed tomorrow.

Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm. The results of the Manipur Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.

22 contituencies namely Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST) will be going for polls tomorrow.

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

On March 3, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on all kinds of political campaigns for the second phase of the state assembly polls slated to be held on March 5.

The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.

Manipur has a total of sixty assembly constituencies of which 38 assembly constituencies went for polls in the first phase of voting held on February 28.

With the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on February 28, the state recorded an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

( With inputs from ANI )

