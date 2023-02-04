Second sale of Wheat through E-Auction to be held Feb 15

The second sale of wheat through e-auction will be held throughout the country on 15th February Wednesday, 2023.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued direction to all the winning bidders of first e-auction held on 1st and 2nd February to remit the cost and lift the stock immediately from concerned depots across the country and make the same available in respective markets in order to further contain the prices. The prices are set to fall further after the wheat sold in the e auction is lifted and Aata is made available in the market.

In order to address the rising price of Wheat and Atta in the country, as per the recommendation made by the Group of Ministers, Food Corporation of India offered 22.0 LMT out of 25 LMT Wheat stock earmarked for e auction wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) in the e. auction on 1st and 2nd February 2023.

In the e-auction more than 1150 bidders came forward for participation in the first week and a quantity of 9.2 LMT was sold across the country.