Section 144 CrPC imposed in Noida in view of Ramzan, Ram Navami

Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district from April 1 to April 30 in view of the upcoming festivals of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, and High School/Inter examinations and the dates of the General Legislative Council Election 2022 etc, said police commissionerate, Gautam Budh Nagar, on Friday in its order.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Police Deputy Commissioner in the order issued instructions including that people need to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols in public places.

No person, without the permission of the competent authority, should hold a public fast or dharna or inspire another to do so, added the order.

Further, the order stated that no person shall take out any kind of procession without permission.

Apart from police and those employed in administrative work, no one should carry rods, sticks or weapons that can cause any kind of injury to anyone, according to the order. The order also issued instruction that no one should offer any kind of prayers at a place, which is disputed or where there's no such custom and no one should let their animals stray near places of worship.

The order has been issued to ensure peace and harmony are being maintained in the district during this period.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor