Section 144 Imposes in Kolkata for 60 Days From May 28 to Prevent Violent Demonstrations and Disturbances

The Kolkata Commissioner of Police on Friday, May 24, imposed section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for 60 days from May 28 to July 26, 2024 or until further order to prevent violent demonstrations.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including those political or religious, are prohibited. The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of 1 km of government establishments and bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, and firearms in public places.

Kolkata Commissioner of Police imposes section 144 of the IPC prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for 60 days from 28.05.2024 to 26.07.2024 or until further order based on information received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace, said Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal.

