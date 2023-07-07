"Secure over 51 pc votes ...": Nadda asks state units of northern region to formulate strategy for polls

New Delhi [India], July 7 : BJP president JP Nadda has called upon party units in "northern region" at a special meeting here to achieve "51 per cent" vote target in every booth in view of upcoming assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls next year and asked the concerned general secretaries to formulate strategies for it in about 10 days.

All general secretaries, state-in-charges, state presidents and important leaders of the northern region attended the meeting chaired by the BJP chief. As per the sources, the meeting was stretched for about 6 hours.

According to sources, the BJP chief stressed the importance of securing over 51 percent of the votes in favor of the party at every polling booth.

To achieve this, they plan to establish a team of at least 11 people at each booth for empowerment. Additionally, the sources mentioned that all Lok Sabha centers have been instructed to prepare and devise new programs before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections within a span of 10 to 11 days.

Furthermore, "a strategy has been devised for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where BJP volunteers have been instructed to reach out to as many voters as possible across different categories to increase the voting percentage", the sources added.

This region comprises states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Nadda asked all the party leaders to focus on connecting people from every section of society. Special attention will be given to strengthening the booth committee. The target is to get more than 51 per cent votes in favour of the BJP at every booth. For booth empowerment, a team of at least 11 people will be formed at every booth. Within 10 to 11 days, all the Lok Sabha centres have also been told to prepare and plan new programs ahead of the polls", informed the sources.

The BJP, for the first time, is holding region-wise meetings of the three zones - the eastern, northern and southern.

Earlier on Thursday, the meeting for the eastern region was held in Guwahati. The eastern region includes West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

BJP National General Secretary B.L Santosh, state unit presidents, state in-charges and important leaders participated in the meeting.

During the meeting on Thursday, the BJP reviewed the overall progress of the states and planned the area-wise strategy for the upcoming elections, sources told ANI.

The meeting with the leaders of the southern region is scheduled in Hyderabad on July 8. The southern region includes Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

The BJP is gearing up ahead of the five upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor