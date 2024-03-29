Security beefed up ahead of INDIA bloc protest in Delhi

New Delhi, March 29 Following a protest call by the INDIA bloc, security measures have been intensified on the routes leading to BJP headquarters in Central Delhi.

Multiple layers of barricades and a significant contingent of paramilitary forces have been deployed along the DDU Marg, ITO, and other routes.

A senior police official said, "Barricades have been strategically placed, and security personnel are prepared to intercept any attempt by protesters to access DDU Marg."

Delhi Police have enforced section 144 in the vicinity of DDU Marg and surrounding areas, prohibiting any form of assembly or gathering.

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid these routes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday had said that the opposition INDIA bloc will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Friday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the electoral bond issue.

The INDIA bloc has also announced that it will hold a joint rally at the Ramlila Maidan in protest against CM Kejriwal's arrest on March 31.

