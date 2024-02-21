Security beefed up at Delhi-Gurugram border amid farmers' protest

Gurugram, Feb 21 Amid ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation of farmers, Delhi and Gurugram Police on Wednesday tightened and beefed up their security on the Delhi-Gurugram border on the National Highway-48.

Delhi Police again started checking suspicious vehicles and also put up barricades on the carriageway for vehicles entering Delhi. A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

The barricading of the border has slowed the traffic movement on the expressway.

A Delhi police officer deployed at the border said, “We have been instructed to keep vigil on suspected vehicles and farmers groups.”

However, the Gurugram Police officers claimed that none of the farmer groups crossed or entered Delhi amid the protests from this route.

“Gurugram Police are on high alert. The strength of the personnel has already been doubled at all the connecting borders of the district. Rapid Action Force and extra force has been also called to face any untoward situation,” said a senior police official of the Gurugram Police.

He said security has been increased since Tuesday night and strict vigil is being maintained in all seven border areas of Gurugram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor