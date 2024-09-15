Security Breach At Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Event; Youth Detained

At a rally in Bengaluru today, a young man managed to bypass security and get close to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The incident occurred during the 'International Democracy Day' function, where an unknown individual attempted to approach the Chief Minister’s chair.

Fortunately, vigilant security personnel quickly intervened, and the event proceeded without any further issues. The youth identified as M. Shivalinga Nayak (24), a sales executive in a motor vehicle company, was detained by the police. “The youth, a fan of Mr. Siddaramaiah, wanted to put a shawl on the Chief Minister,” sources said.

He tried to breach the security ring and get on to the stage to meet and facilitate the Chief Minister when Social Welfare Minister Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa was talking. Alert security personnel pinned him down and bundled him to the nearest police station, where he was detained for questioning. The police found no incriminating material on him and are questioning him further and ascertaining his background to ascertain the facts.