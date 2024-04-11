Security Forces Engage in Encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir; One Terrorist Killed

An encounter is underway in Kashmir's Pulwama between terrorists and security forces. According to reports, one terrorist has been shot down but his body is yet to be retrieved.

The exchange of fire took place at the Arshipora area of Pulwama district during a cordon and search operation which was launched after security forces received a tip about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Top police officials confirmed that the terrorists fired on the search party when the security forces retaliated. They said one terrorist is likely down, his body is seen but not retrieved yet. One more terrorist is believed to be trapped. The gunfire is underway.