Security forces killed 27 terrorists in J-K this year

New Delhi [India], July 6 : In a joint operation with Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force has neutralized 27 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

CRPF informed that the list includes include eight local terrorists and 19 foreign terrorists who have been neutralized in J-K till July 5 this year.

"In the year 2022, a total of 187 terrorists were neutralized by security forces in the valley including 130 local terrorists and 57 foreign terrorists," the official statement read.

A senior officer informed that they have been a steep decline in foreign terrorist in the valley if they compare with past years.

"CRPF also informed that 16 Naxalites have been apprehended this year in various operations," added the statement.

On June 23, four terrorists were killed in a joint operation in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara.

Naya Jammu and Kashmir have defeated terror and have transformed from an underdeveloped and terrorism-hit region into one of the most vibrant places in the country.

After the abrogation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, the government has taken numerous reformative and youth-centric steps to open endless opportunities for the socio-economic empowerment of the J-K people and the results are evident.

