Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Gunfire Near Army Camp In J-K's Rajouri

Security forces launched a search operation after several rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday. According to Army sources, the incident occurred in the Manjakot area of the district on Sunday morning. The forces are currently conducting a search operation in the Galluti area of the Manjakote sector.

"A few rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp in the Manjakot area of Rajouri. A search operation has been launched," Army officials said. Further details are awaited as the operation was ongoing. Meanwhile, four terrorists have been neutralised and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in two separate encounters that broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday, defence officials said on Sunday.

#WATCH | J&K: A few rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp in the Manjakot area of Rajouri. Search Operation has been launched: Army Officials



More details awaited.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/d9WCT4Qp3v — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district. "Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on," defence officials said.

The terror attacks come at a time when the Amarnath Yatra is going on in South Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.