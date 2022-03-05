Security forces recover arms, ammunition from J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist hideout in Kishtwar on Friday.

The joint search operation was launched by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at lower Banjwar area of Kishtwar

During the search, two Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) througher, an Ak-47 magazine, 48 round ensas, 10 round AK-47, 38 round 9mm, two round Chinese pistol, a belt Pika, a dagger and a knife were recovered.

( With inputs from ANI )

