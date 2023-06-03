Security forces recover large quantity of weapons in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 3 : The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials. Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores.

As part of joint strategy for recovery of weapons, these operations are significant for restoring peace and will continue in a calibrated manner, the officials added.

During the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed and personal safety and security is maintained, said an official statement of the Army.

Following the directions during visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Manipur Security Forces have once again appealed to all those in possession of snatched weapons to surrender the same at the earliest for ensuring peace and stability in Manipur. Security Forces also warned that failure to surrender these weapons will make all such people liable for strict legal action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor