Security personnel arrested 4 youths while offering Namaz in Taj Mahal

Lucknow: A case of offering Namaz in the mosque of the Taj Mahal complex has come to light on Wednesday. Four people have been arrested in this matter. In the initial investigation, it is being told that these were tourists and they had come here to see the Taj Mahal. According to the information, among the arrested are three youths who had come from Hyderabad and one of them is from the Azamgarh district. The security personnel posted there said that these four youths were offering prayers in the mosque located in the Taj Mahal complex when they were arrested. The police are now investigating their identity.

What is the whole matter?

According to the reports, four youths who came to visit the Taj Mahal have been arrested for offering Namaz in the mosque built there. It is being told that these four accused first saw the Taj and then went to the mosque built in the Taj Mahal complex and started offering Namaz. On getting information about this, security personnel reached the spot and caught them, and handed them over to the local Tajganj police station. Police have registered a case under section 153 against all the accused.

Offering Namaz in this mosque is allowed only on Fridays. On this day, all the people who come here to offer Namaz are thoroughly screened and their IDs are also checked. Only after this, they are allowed to go inside and offer Namaz. It is also being said that the arrested accused were not aware that only Friday prayers are allowed here. Due to lack of information, the accused had offered Namaz here, after which they were arrested.

