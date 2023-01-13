Security personnel successfully conduct mock drill in Red Fort ahead of Republic Day celebrations

A simulated anti-terror response exercise was carried out at Red Fort, North District, Delhi on January 12.

The scenario was that at about 3.05 PM, a PCR call was received about a terrorist attack as part of the mock drill, officials said.

Immediately, a message was flashed to all concerned agencies including the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and Primary Counter Assault teams of Delhi Police.

Within minutes of the incident, a Command Post was set up at Suneheri Masjid opposite Tikona Park. Local Staff within the North District Police were pooled in with complete bulletproof jackets and firepower to act as first responders.

"First of all, complete access control was established within minutes and the incident site was cordoned off to avoid any further damage. All agencies responded swiftly. The terrorists were challenged by the team of North District," a press note read.

"During the mock drill, two terrorists were shot and one terrorist was neutralized and overpowered by the SWAT Team of Delhi Police. Moreover, three injured persons were immediately rushed to the Aruna Asif Ali Govt Hospital, Shrusuta Trauma Centre and LNJP Hospital well in time and three hostages were released from the captive of terrorists and evacuated safely," the press note added.

Red Fort is one of the vital installations and also a Historical Monument of India. Various historical monuments and busy shopping market areas are also located in the vicinity of the Red Fort.

In the run-up to forthcoming Republic Day 2023 celebrations, North District will be regularly organizing such mock drills at important Vital Installations as well as in market areas in order to augment Anti-Terror measures and to sensitize the general public to remain alert.

( With inputs from ANI )

