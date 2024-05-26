Security Scare at Akhilesh Yadav Rally: Commando Thwarts Intruder's Attempt to Reach SP Chief (Watch Video)

During an election rally in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a tense situation arose when a man tried to breach security and reach the stage where SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and other party members were seated. Fortunately, a vigilant security commando acted swiftly, intercepting the individual as he climbed the barricades toward the stage.

In a video that quickly went viral, the commando can be seen rushing towards the intruder and pulling him down, with assistance from another commando. The intruder was promptly escorted back to the audience area, ensuring the safety of the event and preventing any potential threat to the SP chief.

Hitting out at PM Modi, at the same rally he said, "When self-confidence is lost, speech falters. He has realised his government is going. The victory wave that started in western Uttar Pradesh has reached the seventh phase. Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated." Claiming that people's anger against the BJP was at its peak, Yadav said, "The country's 140 crore people will make the BJP yearn for even 140 seats." "The Modi government has waived industrialists' loans worth more than Rs 25 lakh crore. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc government will waive the loans of farmers and implement MSP for them,' he added.

