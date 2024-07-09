Security tightened in aftermath of Kathua terror attack in J&K

Jammu, July 9 In the aftermath of the terror attack in J&K’s Kathua district, security along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been further tightened.

Five soldiers were killed and an equal number injured in a dastardly terror attack in the Badnota area of Kathua district on Monday.

A massive CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was immediately started in the area to hunt down the terrorists.

Elite Para commandos of the Army were airdropped in the area to augment the strength of the security forces engaged in the CASO.

To prevent any terrorist attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, troops of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police have been deployed in sufficient numbers along the highway in Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban districts.

This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra Yatris moved out on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday that passes through Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban districts of Jammu division.

Five soldiers injured in the Kathua terror attack have been shifted to the Military Hospital in Pathankot town of neighbouring Punjab for further treatment.

