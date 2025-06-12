'Seems like video game': MP bridge with 90-degree turn draws criticism from Congress, passersby

Bhopal, June 12 A newly constructed railway overbridge, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has drawn criticism even before its official inauguration, due to a sharp 90-degree turn in its design. Congress and passerby have raised concerns about the bridge’s safety, warning that it could lead to accidents in the future.

The overbridge near Aishbagh Stadium is almost ready for public use. It connects Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal. According to officials, the flyover is expected to benefit nearly three lakh commuters daily by easing traffic congestion and removing the long wait at the Aishbagh railway crossing.

Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia said: "This overbridge has a 90-degree turn. It looks like something out of a video game, and it's extremely dangerous. Minister Vishwas Sarang is himself an engineer and inaugurated this bridge. Yet, its construction raises serious questions about the government's functioning."

Barolia further alleged that the bridge might be a result of poor planning or corruption.

"I don’t know whether it was built in haste or by inexperienced engineers, but it is a serious mistake," he added.

Locals have also voiced safety concerns. Nida Khan, a passerby, said, “I was passing by here, then I wanted to see the bridge. This bridge has three sharp turns that are extremely dangerous. There’s a 100 per cent chance of accidents happening here. The bridge is good, but turning is not good at all. Mostly, accidents can happen here. Breakers and turns are quite dangerous. There should be more space here, too."

The bridge's construction began in March 2023 and was slated to be completed in 18 months. However, the project has taken over 36 months due to various delays, including the shifting of electrical lines and coordination issues between the Public Works Department and the Railways.

Despite its intended purpose of reducing travel time and easing traffic in the Aishbagh area, the bridge has become a subject of public concern due to its design and construction delays.

