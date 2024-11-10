Sehore Horror: Elderly Woman Killed, Legs Severed for Silver Anklets in Shocking Robbery

A horrific crime occurred in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday evening when 75-year-old Motan Bai was brutally murdered by robbers who severed her legs to steal her silver anklets. The attack took place in Guradia Rupchand village, about 90 km from Bhopal, as Motan Bai was on her way home. When she failed to return, her family initiated a search but couldn’t locate her.

According to TOI, her son made the tragic discovery the next morning, finding her mutilated body in a drain with her severed legs nearby. Motan Bai had died from severe blood loss, and her anklets were missing.

The brutal nature of the crime led police to launch an immediate investigation, though the assailants remain unidentified. Authorities suspect multiple attackers due to the severity of the assault. Police are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend those responsible.