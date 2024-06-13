Senior BJD leader Ranendra Swain appointed pro-tem Speaker of Odisha Assembly

By IANS | Published: June 13, 2024 11:25 PM2024-06-13T23:25:03+5:302024-06-13T23:30:04+5:30

Bhubaneswar, June 13 Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain has been appointed ...

Senior BJD leader Ranendra Swain appointed pro-tem Speaker of Odisha Assembly | Senior BJD leader Ranendra Swain appointed pro-tem Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Senior BJD leader Ranendra Swain appointed pro-tem Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, June 13 Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain has been appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the Odisha Assembly till the election of a full-time Speaker.

Ranendra Swain will take oath on Friday.

The pro-tem Speaker is appointed to act as the temporary Speaker when a new legislative session begins and till a full-time Speaker is elected.

The newly-elected MLAs are scheduled to take oath on June 18 and 19. The election for the full-time Speaker will be held on June 20.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Council of Ministers took oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Janata Maidan on Wednesday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers of nine BJP-ruled states.

The BJP won 78 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, ending the 24-year BJD rule in Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app