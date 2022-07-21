Senior citizens will not get discount on train fare

New Delhi: The epidemic of Corona has reduced now. However, two years ago during the Corona period, the discount on railway fare was stopped for senior citizens. The government has no plans to resume this concession now.

The government says that rail fares in most categories are already low. Railways have been bearing 50 percent of the travel cost for all passengers. Very few passengers traveled in 2020-21 due to Corona.

During 2019-20, 22.62 lakh senior citizens availed themselves of the concessional scheme following the government's appeal.

The government has clarified that the concession rules for students will remain the same as before. However, senior citizens and sportspersons will not be exempted from the fare again.

Cheap tea, and coffee for passengers on the train!

There is good news for railway passengers. Railways have removed the service charge on tea and coffee from Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. There is no service charge for ordering tea, coffee and water. A service charge will be charged for ordering food.

"During 2017-18, Railways incurred a loss of Rs 1,491 crore due to concessions given to senior citizens. This loss increased to Rs 1,636 crore the following year and Rs 1,667 crore in 2019-20" Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Railway Minister said.



