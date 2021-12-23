Senior J&K engineer held for accepting bribe

Srinagar, Dec 23 A senior engineer of the Jammu and Kashmir's Rural Development Department (RDD) was arrested while accepting a bribe in Ramban district on Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

An ACB statement said it received a complaint that RDD Executive Engineer Madan Lal was demanding bribe of Rs 5,000 for releasing the complainant's payments for the work done under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) programme.

"On receipt of the complaint a discreet verification was conducted by ACB and on the basis of findings of the enquiry officer, prima facie offences under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was found made out against the alleged accused.

"Accordingly, case FIR was registered under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).

"During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted, which laid a successful trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant," it said.

The accused was arrested on the spot by ACB team, and later, searches were also conducted at the office premises/residence of the accused, the ACB statement said, adding that further investigations were on.

