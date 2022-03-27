Senior journalist, film critic A. Sahadevan passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, March 27 Senior journalist and noted film critic A. Sahadevan passed away at Kottayam after a massive heart attack on Sunday.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam following a brain hemorrhage and later had a massive heart attack.

Sahadevan, 71, was working as a Professor of Journalism at Manorama School of Journalism, Kottayam.

Sahadevan had served as former Assistant Editor of Malayalam's most prominent newspaper Matrubhumi and headed its film publication 'Chitrabhumi'. He was also the Tamil Nadu correspondent of Matrubhumi, based in Chennai.

He joined Kerala's first 24-hour news channel, Indiavision, and was an Associate Editor of the channel which had its mark in Kerala bringing in several stories including human interests and political stories.

The senior journalist presented a weekly programme '24 Frames' which was an introduction of world classical movies to the public of the state.

He was an authority on movies especially internationally-acclaimed movies and even less known movies of lesser-known directors who had later become celebrities.

Sahadevan also presented a weekly movie-related show in Kerala's acclaimed travel channel, 'Safari' which also received major critical acclaim.

He had also contributed regularly to India Today, Malayalam edition under the pseudonym 'Devana' on Malayalam movies, and was a hard-hitting critically-acclaimed column.

The mortal remains of the senior journalist will be taken to his native place of Kozhikode in North Kerala. He is survived by wife Pushpa and daughter Charu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan and several celebrities from all walks of life condoled the passing away of Sahadevan.

