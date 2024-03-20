Senior Raj BJP leader shares Dinkar's poem on X, triggers speculation of leaving party

Jaipur, March 20 (IANAS) Veteran BJP leader Prahlad Gunjal has triggered speculation in the political circles of Rajasthan after he posted a poem by renowned poet late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar with the title ‘Yachna Nahin Ab Rann Hoga’ (No more plea, now there will be war).

Gunjal has also removed the #modikaparivar hashtag from his social media profile, raising many an eyebrow.

A strong leader from Kota, Gunjal is known to be a staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. In 2023, he had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Kota North, losing to Shanti Dhariwal of the Congress by a thin margin of over 2,000 votes.

To recall, when the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan was announced, Gunjal's name was missing. Thereafter, he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who also hails from Kota, on the suggestion of his party leaders. In the next BJP list, his name appeared as the party candidate from Kota North.

