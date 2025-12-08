Senior social worker Baba Adhav passes away; PM Modi expresses grief

New Delhi/Pune, Dec 8 Veteran social worker Baba Adhav passed away in Pune late on Monday following a long spell of ill health, sources close to his family said. He was 95.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the social activist.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Baba Adhav, known for championing the rights of marginalised labourers for over six decades, is survived by his two sons, Asim and Amber.

According to aide Nitin Pawar, Adhav had been under treatment at a private hospital for nearly two weeks after a sudden decline in his condition. Despite being placed on advanced medical support, he succumbed at around 8.25 p.m. after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed condolences. In an X post in Marathi, he wrote: "The news of the demise of senior social worker Baba Adhav is deeply saddening. He consistently fought for the rights of the deprived and unorganised sections of society, working as a pillar of support for them."

CM Fadnavis recalled that "Baba Adhav built organisations to secure justice for porters, rickshaw drivers, and construction workers".

"He implemented several initiatives, such as the Hamal Panchayat and the One Village-One Water Source movement. The struggle he waged against social evils will always be remembered. Maharashtra has always been blessed with a great tradition of social reformers, and today we have lost one of the most distinguished personalities of that tradition," he said.

The Maharashtra CM further said that "Baba Adhav will forever be remembered; his thoughts will continue to inspire future generations".

"I offer him my heartfelt tributes. We share the grief of his family members and admirers," he concluded.

