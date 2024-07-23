Sensex Surges 229.89 Points to 80,731.97 on Union Budget Presentation Day

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today, marking her seventh consecutive budget and surpassing Moraji Desai’s record of six, the Sensex has opened on a positive note. The index is currently up by 229.89 points, trending at 80,731.97, coinciding with the budget presentation.

Sensex opens in green; currently up by 229.89 points, trending at 80,731.97 on the day of the Union Budget presentation. pic.twitter.com/dpYf8xf8iN — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

At 11 a.m. today, the highly anticipated Union Budget for 2024-25, the first under the Modi 3.0 government, will be presented in Parliament. The focus will be on key announcements by the Finance Minister and the government's outlook on the overall economy.

Sitharaman will lay on the table a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for the year 2024-25 in the Rajya Sabha. She will table the budget one hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.