Septuagenarian attacked over parking spat in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 A 73-year-old man has been beaten up by his neighbours over a parking issue in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area. The victim -- identified as Amar Singh, a retired government officer -- is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said that a case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) has been registered against the accused persons, who have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

According to the family, a dispute broke out on Sunday night when their neighbour Rajkumar Madan and his sons, Ayush and Shivam, parked two cars in front of Amar Singh's house.

The confrontation escalated after Abhishek Singh, Amar Singh's son, was attacked. Amar Singh stepped in to intervene, but he was also attacked and beaten up badly.

Fortunately, other neighbours came to their rescue, who promptly informed the police.

The Singh family claimed that Rajkumar Madan and his sons pushed Amar Singh, causing a severe head injury.

Amar Singh was subsequently taken to the DDU Hospital from where he was shifted to the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, as per the family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor