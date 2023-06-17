Septuagenarian beaten to death by vagabond in Delhi's Barafkhana

New Delhi [India], June 17 : In a shocking incident a 70-year-old man has been beaten to death by a vagabond after a quarrel erupted between them in the Barafkhana area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Prasad,70, a resident of Kabir Basti. And the accused Badal, 32, was arrested from the Roshanara Road Park area of Delhi, said police.

According to Delhi Police On the night of 16 June at about 2.45 AM information that an elderly person was beaten by a vagabond at Barafkhana was received at Subzi Mandi Police Station.

The victim Kabir Basti was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital at 3.37 am where he was declared dead by the doctor, the police added.

According to DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi after the incident,

"Local inquiries were conducted and found that a quarrel had taken place at y-point near Ram Dwara Temple, Subzi Mandi. The elderly person was beaten by one vagabond and the victim succumbed to his injuries, "Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP(North) said.

"Blood-stained cloth, the weapon of offense, and a walking stick having blood stains were seized from the spot," the police officer added.

The police team launched a manhunt for the search of the accused vagabond. After an extensive search and on the basis of secret information on the evening of 16 June the team of Police Station Sabzi Mandi arrested the accused Badal, age 32 years from Roshanara Road Park, the Police said.

The accused was found wearing a banyan having dried blood stains on it and thus the banyan was seized as evidence during the medical examination, the police added.

The accused revealed that he is a vagabond and resides at the footpath at Ghantaghar and at the y-point near Ram Dwara Mandir, Malkaganj. In the night he had a quarrel with some boys near Ghantaghar and he came at y-point, Jhande Wala Chabutara in an angry mood where other vagabonds were sleeping, the police said

He found one aged person sitting there and got angry and told him to leave the place but he didn't. He got angry and started hitting the aged person with his fists and then took the stick lying on the Chabutara and caused injury to the elderly person by giving repeated blows to his hand and back, Delhi Police said.

The elderly person collapsed on the chabutara. Some of the persons standing nearby rushed towards the accused. He tried to run away but he was caught and beaten by these people. However, the accused managed to run away from there by leaving the stick on the spot, the police explained.

The accused kept roaming in the area of Kashmere gate ISBT and then in the evening he came to Subzi Mandi to check the condition of the elderly person and came to know from a vagabond that the elderly person had died. Hence, he went to Roshanara Park to hide from the police, the police said.

