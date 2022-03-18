Septuagenarian man held for molesting 11-yr-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, March 18 A 72-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Raghu Nath, a resident of Geeta Colony, Delhi.

Furnishing details, DCP Amrutha Guguloth said a complaint was received on Friday at 6.30 p.m. in which the complement informed that his 11-year-old daughter was missing since 4 p.m. from the Bengali Market in the city.

The DCP said that after receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code at the Barakhamba police station.

"Several police teams were constituted which analysed the CCTV footage of the relevant location," the DCP said, adding that they soon tracked the child's movements and found that the victim had boarded an auto rickshaw.

Later, the police managed to find and apprehend the accused near Pacific Mall in East Delhi as he was trying to escape with the girl to Haridwar, the officer said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed to the police that the girl had boarded his auto rickshaw to visit and see new places.

The accused took advantage of the child's innocence and molested her. Having evil intentions, he then planned to take the child to Haridwar, the officer added.

