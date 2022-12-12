Serendipity Arts Festival to be held in Goa from Dec 15-23

New Delhi, Dec 12 India's largest multidisciplinary arts event, Serendipity Arts Festival, will be held from December 15-23 in Goa.

The festival brings together diverse creative expressions from the region of South Asia and promotes its cultural heritage through varied projects. The performance segment will see curation by Bickram Ghosh, Ehsaan Noorani, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Mayuri Upadhya and Geeta Chandran. The music performances with multi-genre and unique performances will celebrate the coming together of traditional and contemporary forms.

Bickram Ghosh and Ehsaan Noorani will curate the Music section with a series of concerts covering diverse genres from classical, fusion, folk, indie pop, rock, and more.

Innovators like Sanjay Mondal will be leading a group of children through instruments made from scrap and waste material.

Bickram Ghosh will also be paying tribute to ace music composer RD Burman through his project titled 'The World of Pancham: An RD Burman Tribute'.

Celebrating India's 75th year of independence, the festival will offer artists a platform to perform and showcase their art.

The programming this year will give weightage to Interdisciplinarity, which will be further explored by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and Geeta Chandran through their projects intersecting dance, drama, music and storytelling.

Speaking about the curation, Geeta Chandran said, "I am energized by my curatorial assignment for the 2022 Serendipity Fest. Reclaiming performance after a pandemic hiatus got my juices flowing again! This is indeed a unique opportunity for me to bring to the festival truly inter-disciplinary work since the festival gives curators complete freedom to explore the creative forms of expression. Puppeteers with dancers, theatre artists with dancers, different dance forms dialoging with each other, all very exciting and fresh... ."

The fifth edition of the festival will explore ways to enhance public engagement with the arts and boost the soft power of the nation by making art and culture a part of everyday conversations.

Exploring the post-pandemic transition from the virtual to the physical, choreographer, educationist and creative entrepreneur Mayuri Upadhya will focus on engaging and immersive nature of the arts that delves deeper in the culture and its stories. The range of projects will celebrate the socio-cultural milieu of the region through traditional and contemporary dance and choreographic practices.

A confluence of artists from diverse backgrounds will underline the Goan spirit of SAF. Curated by Goa-based classical guitarist Shayamant Behal, 'Music in the Park' features some of Goa's finest music who will regale audiences with daily performances.

