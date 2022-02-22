Serial burglar deld in Delhi, Olympiad medal among articles recovered

New Delhi, Feb 22 The Delhi Police have arrested a serial burglar and recovered a stock of stolen articles from his possession, which included a silver Olympiad medal.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh alias Bholu (23), a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Shankar Choudhary, said that in view of rising incidents of burglary, a dedicated team was constituted to curb street crime.

On Tuesday, when a police team was present near the BDO office, an information was received that a burglar, who has committed many burglaries and snatchings, will come towards the Rao Rishal Singh Marg on a stolen motorcycle, the DCP said.

Accordingly, a raiding team was constituted which apprehended the accused. One stolen electric induction was also found hanging from the handle of the bike.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the location where he had kept several stolen items.

So far, the police have recovered one gold necklace, one pair of golden bangle, one pair of silver anklet, five silver coins, one silver medal of the National Science Olympiad, two credit/debit cards, one Maxima wristwatch, one ACER laptop, one laptop charger, one JIO mobile phone, one boAT headphone, one Samsung earphone, one 51-inch LED TV, one purse of the complainant, one Bajaj Pulsar bike and one iron chisel.

Sustained interrogation revealed that the accused had also made a failed attempt to rob an SBI branch in Delhi.

