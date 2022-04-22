Services disrupted on Blue Line Delhi metro, operations resume

Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro were disrupted briefly due to a passenger on the track at Tilak Nagar, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday morning.

After around 15 minutes, the DMRC announced that normal services have been resumed.

At around 11.20 am, the DMRC announced that the blue line between Tilak Nagar and Karol Bagh was experiencing a delay in services. It also stated that normal services were available on all other tracks.

"Blue Line Update, Delay in services from Tilak Nagar to Karol Bagh due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines" tweeted DMRC.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, the services between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali were affected which resumed after around 90 minutes, the DMRC announced on its Twitter handle.

DMRC takes to its Twitter handle regularly to inform commuters about any delays and makes announcements pertaining to the metro system.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor