Seven tourists from Kerala killed in Zojila Pass road accident
By IANS | Published: December 5, 2023 06:42 PM 2023-12-05T18:42:05+5:30 2023-12-05T18:45:06+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 5 Seven tourists were killed in a road accident in the Zojila Pass area connecting Ladakh region with the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, officials said.
Officials said that a vehicle carrying the tourists and a driver went out of the driver’s control near Yadav Morh on the Zojila Pass and dropped into a deep gorge.
"Seven tourists belonging to Kerala have died in this accident while the driver of the vehicle has sustained critical injuries.
"The injured driver has been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for specialised treatment," an official said.
Police started a relief and rescue operation immediately after receiving the news of the tragic accident.
