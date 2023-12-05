Seven tourists from Kerala killed in Zojila Pass road accident

Srinagar, Dec 5 Seven tourists were killed in a road accident in the Zojila Pass area connecting Ladakh region with the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle carrying the tourists and a driver went out of the driver’s control near Yadav Morh on the Zojila Pass and dropped into a deep gorge.

"Seven tourists belonging to Kerala have died in this accident while the driver of the vehicle has sustained critical injuries.

"The injured driver has been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for specialised treatment," an official said.

Police started a relief and rescue operation immediately after receiving the news of the tragic accident.

