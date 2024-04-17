Seven wards of Delhi Police officials shine in UPSC exam

New Delhi, April 17 Seven wards of Delhi Police officials clinched success in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)'s civil services examination.

The achievement drew praise from the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, who on Tuesday took to X to extend his congratulations.

"Many many congratulations to the children and friends of the Delhi Police family for achieving success in the #UPSC2024 exam," the Commissioner posted on X.

The successful candidates from the Delhi Police family include Srishti Dabas, who secured Rank 6; Rupal Rana (Rank 26), Manoj Kumar (Rank 120), Rhythm Anand (Rank 142), Buddhi Akhil (Rank 321), Udit Kadian (Rank 375), and Naman Jain (Rank 676).

The UPSC on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023 with Aditya Srivastava clinching the top position.

According to UPSC, a total of 180 candidates have been selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 200 candidates for the Indian Police Service (IPC) and 37 for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor