Seven women injured in Gujarat road accident

Nadiad, May 15 A car driver ran over seven women in Nadiad, Kheda district of Gujarat leaving them seriously injured on Wednesday.

However, the driver abandoned the car and fled the incident scene. Chaklasi Police have registered a case against the driver while the investigation has also been taken up.

The injured women have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The accident occurred during a religious procession.

Some of the injured have been identified as Saraswati, Savita, Manjula, Saku, and Leela. They were first taken to the Civil Hospital for immediate care. Later some of them were transferred to a private hospital for further treatment.

