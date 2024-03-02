Pitbull Attack in Delhi: Dog Attack 7-year-old Girl in Jagatpuri; Case Registered

New Delhi, March 2 A seven-year-old girl sustained injuries after she was allegedly bitten and dragged by a pitbull dog in Delhi’s Jagatpuri area, police said on Saturday. Sharing the details, police said that a police control room (PCR) call was received on Friday, at 8:47 p.m., at Jagatpuri police station in which a woman caller said that her seven-year-old daughter had been bitten and dragged by a pitbull dog belonging to her neighbour.

Upon receiving the PCR call, police reached the spot and conducted inquiries. “The victim, accompanied by her mother, was found at their residence on Gali No.2, Jagatpuri, with visible dog bite injuries,” said a senior police official. “The mother recounted that the incident occurred around 6 p.m., following which she promptly sought medical attention for her daughter from a local doctor,” said the official.



Subsequently, the victim and her mother were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for preparing the Medico-Legal Case (MLC). “The owner of the dog has been identified as Shivanand Bhaskar, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered against him based on the complainant's statement,” the official added.

