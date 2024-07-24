Several Injured After Gate Collapses at Mamata Banerjee's Event in Kolkata (Watch Video)

A temporary gate collapse during an event organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department to commemorate the 44th death anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar has led to multiple injuries. The incident occurred at the Dhanadhanya Auditorium, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gate, which was set up to manage the crowd, suddenly gave way, causing a stampede and resulting in several people being injured. Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene, providing medical attention to those affected. The extent of the injuries varies, with some attendees reported to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The event, which was intended to celebrate the life and legacy of Uttam Kumar.

VIDEO | Injuries reported after temporary gate collapses at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's event in Kolkata.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, and a preliminary report is expected soon. Uttam Kumar widely known as Mahanayak was an Indian film actor, producer, director, screenwriter, composer, and playback singer who predominantly worked in Bengali cinema. His career spanned three decades, from the late 1940s until his death in 1980.Kumar is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and also the most popular and successful film star in Bengal. He appeared in over 200 films. Kumar was one of the most successful and influential actors in Bengali cinema history.