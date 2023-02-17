Several injured as bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Dakhena village

Several passengers were injured after a roadways bus met with an accident near Dakhena village under the Nigohan police station area

The bus met with an accident when it was going from Lucknow to Prayagraj.

According to the police, more than half a dozen passengers were injured when the roadway bus overturned.

After the accident, the police team reached the spot, rescued the passengers and took them to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

