Several injured in clash at ex-BJD legislator's farmhouse in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 Several persons sustained serious injuries in a political clash at Panturi under Jenapur police limits in Dharmasala area of Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday.

The violence occurred at the farmhouse of former Dharmasala MLA and senior BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantaray on Sunday afternoon.

As per reports, the clash took place between the supporters of Balabantaray and sitting Dharmasala MLA.

Speaking to media persons, Balabantaray accused that the supporters of Independent Dharmasala MLA perpetrated the attack while around 30 to 40 of his supporters were having a feast at his farmhouse.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles and cars parked at the farmhouse were also damaged during the clash between the supporters of ex-MLA Balabantaray and Dharmasala MLA.

"While BJD workers were having lunch after a meeting, the supporters of the Dharmasala MLA suddenly barged into my house, assaulted residents, and went on a rampage, ransacking houses and vehicles. They even destroyed mobile phones belonging to people who were recording the hooliganism. More than 20 vehicles were damaged. Four seriously injured persons have been referred to Cuttack, while more than 20 others are currently undergoing treatment at the local Community Health Centre," Balabantaray said.

He also alleged that continued police apathy has led to a rise in violence and lawlessness in the Dharmasala area.

Two separate cases have been registered on the basis of two complaints lodged by opposite groups.

The local police officials also told that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

However, the police are yet to make any arrest in this case.

Meanwhile, several BJD leaders, including Balabantaray along with his supporters staged a sit-in protest before the DGP Camp office in Bhubaneswar demanding stringent and immediate action against the accused persons involved in the crime.

In April this year, Balabantaray was reportedly attacked by a group believed to be supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

While his car was damaged during the incident, Balabantaray was able to get away safely and was not injured.

