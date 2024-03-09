Several People Fall Into Sea as Railing of Floating Bridge Collapses in Kerala's Varkala (Watch Video)

Several people fell into the sea off a floating bridge in Varkala, Kerala, on Saturday evening, March 9, 2024, after the railing collapsed. According to ANI reports, local police are at the scene. The number of people injured and the cause of the collapse are under investigation.

More details are awaited.



This is a developing story...