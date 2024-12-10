Severe Cold Wave in Kashmir: Srinagar Records Coldest Night at -5.4°C

Kashmir's Srinagar which is called as Heavan on earth recorded its coldest night of the season. Srinagar temperate dropped as low as -5.4 degree Celsius. In December, you’re looking at an average of about 4°C (39°F), with the mercury sometimes dipping to -2°C (28°F) and climbing up to around 9°C (48°F).

January is the real chilly month, with average temps dropping to about 2.7°C (36.9°F). It can get pretty frosty, with lows around -2.3°C (27.9°F) and highs sneaking up to 7.7°C (45.9°F). By February, things start warming up a bit to around 5.8°C (42.4°F), and you can expect minimum temps of about 0.4°C (33°F) and max temps hitting around 11.1°C (52°F).

Overall, winters in Srinagar can swing from about -5°C at night to around 10°C during the day, creating a chilly season filled with snow and brisk air.