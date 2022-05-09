Severe Cyclone Asani moves closer to Andhra-Odisha coast, likely to weaken

New Delhi, May 9 The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani, over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal, moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph through the morning and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal at around noon on Monday.

As per the update based on 3.30 p.m., Asani lay centred about 970 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 820 km west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 450 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 610 km south of Puri (Odisha), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal, off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-north-eastwards and move towards north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast," the IMD said, adding, "It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 36 hours."

The approaching Asani has brought rainfall at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the IMD said and warned that light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha & adjoining coastal West Bengal on May 11 while May 12 would see light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD has also predicted gale wind on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while for Tuesday onwards, it has also warned of squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 10; along Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast on May 11 and along Odisha and West Bengal coast on May 12.

Total suspension of fishing operations over west-central Bay of Bengal from Monday till May 11 and over northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 to 12, the IMD advisory said, and warned fishermen not to venture into west-central Bay of Bengal on May 9 to 11 and into north-west Bay of Bengal during May 10 to 12.

