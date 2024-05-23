Severe Heat Wave Grips Rajasthan: Barmer Records Scorching 48°C, No Relief Expected Till 28th May

The state of Rajasthan is currently experiencing an intense heat wave, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, temperatures have been on the rise for the past 3-4 days. The highest recorded temperature in the region has reached a blistering 48 degrees Celsius in Barmer. Additionally, five other stations have reported temperatures exceeding 47 degrees Celsius, indicating widespread extreme heat conditions. Sharma has warned that the severe heat wave is expected to persist, with no immediate relief anticipated for at least the next 4-5 days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the heat and stay hydrated. The ongoing heat wave poses significant health risks and challenges, underscoring the urgent need for measures to mitigate its impact.

The weather office stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 25. Additionally, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience heatwave conditions until May 25, while Maharashtra is forecasted to face similar conditions until May 24.In view of cases of heat stroke rising in the state, the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department on Tuesday (May 21) cancelled the leave of all medical personnel and asked them to stay at their respective places of work. The employees will only be able to go on leave under special circumstances after approval from the competent level, officials said, adding that all information regarding leaves and their approval must be given to the Medical and Health Directorate.

On the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Shubhra Singh, the Directorate issued a circular announcing that the leaves of doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to ensure arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heat stroke.Instructions have been given to widely publicise these helpline numbers, he added. Orders have also been issued to reserve beds for heat stroke patients in all medical institutions, to ensure the availability of necessary medicines and testing facilities and adequate quantities of ice packs, ice cubes etc. Also, it has to be ensured that the air conditioners in ambulances are functional and that necessary medicines and equipment are available for treatment in case of any emergency. ASHA workers have been instructed to make the general public aware of heat and heat stroke prevention by carrying out extensive IEC (information, education, and communication) activities. Besides, the availability of medical kits at MNREGA sites and the supply of water, electricity in hospitals must be ensured.As per officials, information about the arrangements made will have to be sent to the Directorate in the given format everyday. The Met department has warned of an intense heat wave for the next two days in which the temperature may rise to 46 to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state.



