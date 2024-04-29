Sex scandal: BJP-JD(S) distance themselves from Deve Gowda’s grandson, NDA's Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru, April 29 The BJP and JD(S) have distanced themselves from the alleged sex scandal involving NDA candidate for Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who is former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s grandson.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka stated in Bengaluru on Monday that “no one is above the law and all are equal before the law.”

“Former CM and JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy has spoken about it. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Let the government take action,” Ashoka stated.

The SIT was formed in the backdrop of a letter written by the Karnataka Women's Commission chief to the state government.

It is alleged that Prajwal Revanna was involved in harassing and sexually abusing thousands of women and he recorded the acts.

According to sources, Prajwal Revanna has gone to Germany after the formation of the SIT.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP state President, BY Vijayendra stated in Bagalkot, “Let the truth come out in the SIT probe.”

Former National General Secretary of the BJP, CT Ravi stated in Hubballi that the law was the same for all citizens.

“It can’t be said that this case will impact the results of the election but it can’t be ruled out that it won’t have an impact at all.

“We have not given Prajwal Revanna a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) fielded him from Hassan Lok Sabha seat as the NDA candidate,” Ravi stated.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President, HD Kumaraswamy stated that those “who had committed crime will get suitable punishment. Let the probe reveal the truth. There is no question of pardoning the guilty.”

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA Sharana Gouda Kandakur wrote a letter to HD Deve Gowda on Monday demanded the suspension of his grandson from the party.

“The video in circulation has caused embarrassment as Prajwal Revanna is seen in these videos. Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy respect women. The JD(S) symbol is a woman carrying a bundle of grain stalks on her head and reflects respect towards women. This has caused embarrassment to the party. Hence, he should be suspended from the party,” Kandakur demanded.

The Congress-led Karnataka Government has formed a SIT to probe the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna. His father HD Revanna is an MLA from Hassan's Holenarasipur constituency.

Polling for the Hassan parliamentary seat was held on April 26.

The release of the video has stirred a huge controversy in the state ahead of the second leg of the Lok Sabha polls on remaining 14 seats, slated for May 7.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said last Saturday that the obscene video clips were in circulation in Hassan District. The clips show atrocities being committed against women.

