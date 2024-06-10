Sex videos case: Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal’s custody ends today; to be produced in court by SIT

Bengaluru, June 10 The custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in a sex video case, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will end on Monday, and the sleuths will produce him before the court.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna will be produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court by the SIT.

Sources explained that the prosecution will seek to extend his custody with the SIT in connection with two other cases of alleged repeated rape and sexual assault.

Currently, Prajwal Revanna is under arrest in connection with a kidnapping and rape case registered at the Holenarasipur Police Station.

Initially, a kidnapping case was registered against Prajwal Revanna and he was the second accused.

His father, JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna, is the main accused in the case. MLA Revanna was arrested and at present he is out on conditional bail.

His mother, Bhavani Revanna, has obtained conditional interim bail until Friday and has been directed to attend the investigation until 5 P.M. every day.

Prajwal Revanna has undergone medical tests, and his voice samples have been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match them with the voice in the leaked videos.

