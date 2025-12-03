Sexual assault case: Court reserves order on Cong MLA Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 A court on Wednesday reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accused of raping and coercing a woman into an unsafe abortion.

After a 90-minute closed-door hearing, the Court said that since a maze of documents has to be perused, the orders will come accordingly.

Before the start of the hearing, the court cleared the room, reflecting the sensitivity of the case that triggered a major political storm in the state.

Mamkootathil's counsel argued that the complaint was "motivated and aimed at destroying his political career", alleging a conspiracy involving the CPI(M) and BJP.

He maintained that the relationship had been consensual and claimed the pregnancy was not related to him.

The defence further argued that the woman herself opted for an abortion. It was also pointed out that this case is being used to divert public attention from the Sabarimala gold smuggling controversy.

The court, after listening to both sides, reserved its order and directed the prosecution to file one more supporting document.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team has submitted a detailed report to the court, reportedly containing grave findings.

According to the report, the woman was raped multiple times and was threatened into undergoing an abortion.

Investigators say they have evidence to support allegations of sexual assault and coercion.

The prosecution argued strongly against granting bail, highlighting Mamkootathil's influence as a public representative.

If released, they warned, he could intimidate the complainant or destroy crucial evidence.

For Mamkootathil, the case has become politically existential.

A court order against him could result in expulsion from his party, for which a majority in the party have gone on record tasking the party's top brass to ensure that he is expelled.

In August, when this case first surfaced, the party stripped him of the post of Youth Congress president and suspended him from the party.

Even as the case tightens around him, the police have yet to trace the legislator, who, they say, is absconding in Bengaluru, seven days after the complaint was filed.

In her confidential deposition before the Neyyattinkara JFCM court, the woman detailed multiple instances of rape, twice in a Thiruvananthapuram flat and later in Palakkad.

She alleged that Rahul recorded videos of the assaults, used them to threaten her, and repeatedly intimidated her over the phone.

According to the prosecution, Mamkootathil's friend Joby Joseph delivered the abortion pill and has been named a co-accused.

