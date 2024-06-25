Sexual Assault Controversy: Suraj Revanna Remanded in CID Custody Till July 1

On Monday, a court remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual abuse case involving a man, into the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) until July 1. Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexually abusing multiple women, was arrested by police in Hassan on Sunday. The state government subsequently handed the case over to the CID.

After transferring Suraj Revanna to Bengaluru from Hassan, the CID produced the 37-year-old before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge on Sunday night, who then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. The police filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). This followed a complaint by a 27-year-old JD(S) worker, alleging sexual assault by the MLC on June 16 at his farmhouse in Ghannikada.

After reviewing the case file, the CID approached the court on Monday to seek his custody, and the judge granted an eight-day remand until July 1. Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has categorically denied the charges. He claimed that the JD(S) worker filed a "false complaint" in an attempt to extort ₹5 crore from him.On Friday, the police registered an extortion case against the man based on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar. Shivakumar alleged that the party worker attempted to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to file a false sexual abuse case. The extortion demand allegedly started at ₹5 crore but was later reduced to ₹2 crore.