Sexual Assault Controversy: Suraj Revanna's Case Handed Over to CID

Hassan police have arrested MLC Dr. Suraj Revanna, in connection with the sexual abuse of a youth case, in Hassan, this morning. Sakleshpur Dy SP Pramod Kumar, who is the Investigation officer, has arrested Suraj.

He might be produced before the magistrate. Suraj was taken into police custody on Saturday evening and was questioned by the police at Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station in Hassan.

The Karnataka Government has handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe. R. Hitendra ADGP (Law & Order) conveyed to CID and SP of Hassan that the case has been transferred to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

His statement was recorded in connection with the complaint lodged against him by an Arkalgud youth and also on the counter complaint lodged by his close associate Shivakumar, office-bearer of 'Suraj Brigade'.

Police are waiting for the medical reports of the complainant, who was taken for medical examination to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

JD (S) party worker Chetan KS from Arkalgud taluk accused and filed a complaint against MLC Suraj Revanna of sexual abuse charges in an email to the IGP and DGP’s office on Friday. He further lodged a formal complaint at Holenarsipur rural police station in Hassan district on Saturday. accusing Suraj of committing unnatural sex on him at Suraj Gannikada farm at Holenarsipur on June 16th. Following the accusation, Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar, accused the worker of attempting to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to accuse him of sexual assault falsely. The extortion demand is later allegedly reduced to ₹2 crore.

Suraj Revanna is the son of former MLA HD Revanna and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna.

The police filed an FIR against Suraj under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of IPC. Police personnel led by ASP Venkatesh Naidu recorded his (Chetan’s) statement. Following the FIR Suraj has been summoned by CEN Police in Hassan and is likely to be arrested.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara said he hadn’t received any letter and that police would certainly act after a formal complaint. Suraj said that the allegations are part of the political strategy. He said he has confidence in the legal system and would let the probe take its own course.

In response, Union Minister HD Revanna said, “Don’t discuss such things with me. The law will take care of that and we will soon know why these things are coming out.”